UNC wants Nemcha Kipgen to resign and Thangboi Kipgen arrested
India
Big news from Manipur: The United Naga Council (UNC) is asking for Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen to step down and for her husband, Thangboi Kipgen, to be arrested.
This all came up during peace talks in Assam with both state and central government representatives, as leaders try to calm tensions between the Naga and Kuki communities.
UNC accuses Thangboi Kipgen of attacks
The UNC says Thangboi Kipgen, who leads the Kuki National Front, planned attacks on Naga people.
They are also pushing for his outfit to be labeled a terrorist group.
After these talks, the UNC agreed to pause its economic blockade in Manipur while police look into the latest violence.