Uncle drives SUV into Delhi Assembly over missing nephew Harman India Apr 08, 2026

A man drove his SUV into the Delhi Assembly on April 6, 2026, leaving a bouquet in the speaker's car before being arrested.

Turns out, he was trying to get attention for his nephew Harman, a B.Tech. student residing in west Delhi, missing since April 1; his last known location was traced to Anandpur Sahib, Punjab, while seeking to draw attention of authorities.