Uncle drives SUV into Delhi Assembly over missing nephew Harman
India
A man drove his SUV into the Delhi Assembly on April 6, 2026, leaving a bouquet in the speaker's car before being arrested.
Turns out, he was trying to get attention for his nephew Harman, a B.Tech. student residing in west Delhi, missing since April 1; his last known location was traced to Anandpur Sahib, Punjab, while seeking to draw attention of authorities.
Delhi Assembly suspends officers, plans upgrades
The incident exposed major security gaps at the Assembly.
Two police officers have been suspended, and officials are now planning monthly drills, and a better alarm system to prevent this kind of breach in the future.