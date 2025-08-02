Next Article
Under-construction footbridge collapses in J&K during heavy rains
A footbridge under construction in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, collapsed during heavy rains.
The bridge was meant to connect two local blocks and had been in the works for over a year before it gave way while being launched.
Probe on into incident
This bridge was supposed to make life easier for locals by improving access between villages.
Now, officials are investigating what went wrong. Early findings point to possible mistakes in construction supervision and technical work, plus tough weather may have played a part.
The inquiry hopes to figure out who's responsible and how future projects can be safer.