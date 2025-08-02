Landslide in Kodagu, Karnataka, reveals ancient rock art

Kodagu's been getting hammered by heavy monsoon rains since late July, which has led to more landslips and floods across several areas. The region's thick soils and hilly terrain make it especially prone to these disasters—something that's only getting worse with changes in land use.

Over 60 families had to evacuate last month

Just last month, over 60 families had to evacuate because of floods and landslides here.

Since Kodagu is rich in biodiversity but super fragile, keeping an eye on these incidents is key for protecting both people and nature.

Staying alert helps everyone be better prepared when the next big rain hits.