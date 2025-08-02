Next Article
PM Modi launches ₹2,183cr development projects in Varanasi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just kicked off 52 new development projects in Varanasi, worth about ₹2,183 crore.
These include better roads, a new railway overbridge, upgraded hospitals and schools, and riverfront makeovers.
He also rolled out underground electrification and water purification as part of the city's Smart Distribution plan.
Modi releases ₹20,500cr for farmers under PM-KISAN scheme
This visit wasn't just about buildings—Modi released the latest PM-KISAN installment too, sending over ₹20,500 crore directly to nearly 10 crore farmers' bank accounts across India.
With big names like UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attending, the push for better infrastructure and farmer support in Purvanchal is set to impact local lives.