PM Modi launches ₹2,183cr development projects in Varanasi

Modi releases ₹20,500cr for farmers under PM-KISAN scheme

This visit wasn't just about buildings—Modi released the latest PM-KISAN installment too, sending over ₹20,500 crore directly to nearly 10 crore farmers' bank accounts across India.

With big names like UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attending, the push for better infrastructure and farmer support in Purvanchal is set to impact local lives.