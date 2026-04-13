Undercover sting by women police exposes Nashik BPO sexual harassment
India
A major BPO in Nashik is under fire after an undercover operation by six women police officers uncovered serious sexual harassment and religious offense allegations.
The investigation kicked off when a woman filed a rape complaint on March 26, which quickly led to more reports and eight FIRs being registered across two police stations.
Nashik BPO probe: 7 arrested
The 40-day sting, which started in mid-February, ended with seven employees arrested and fired from their jobs.
The HR manager is also in police custody for allegedly ignoring complaints.
Despite having an internal complaints committee, none of the victims reported the matter to the ICC, raising big questions about how the company handled workplace safety and grievances.