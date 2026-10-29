Undertrial prisoners stage Theni jail escape using fake epileptic seizure
India
17 undertrial prisoners pulled off a bold escape from a Theni district jail on Monday evening, using a fake epileptic seizure as their cover.
While the staff rushed to help, the inmates, led by Linga Prasath, used kitchen utensils to overpower guards and snatch the keys.
The whole plan was sparked by anger among some inmates after their bail pleas were rejected.
All escapees recaptured, 9 staff suspended
The jailbreak didn't last long. Every escaped inmate was recaptured within two days.
Afterward, nine jail staff have been suspended for alleged dereliction of duty, and officials have ordered a statewide security audit to fix weak spots in prison safety.
The incident has put a spotlight on conditions inside jails and pushed authorities to rethink how secure these facilities really are.