UNESCO adds 3 Indian sites to tentative World Heritage list

Baratang is famous for its wild limestone caves and rare mud volcanoes: think bubbling earth and underground gasses.

The Andaman Subduction Volcanoes include Barren Island (the only active volcano in South Asia) and Narcondam, which is extinct but still impressive.

Sirpur takes you way back with ancient Hindu and Buddhist temples from the days of the Kosala Kingdom, showing off India's deep history as a hub of trade and culture.