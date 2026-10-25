UNESCO adds 3 Indian sites to tentative World Heritage list
India
UNESCO just added three Indian spots to its World Heritage Tentative List: Sirpur in Chhattisgarh, Baratang's mud volcanoes, and the Andaman Subduction Volcanoes.
This means these places are now in the running for official World Heritage status, a pretty big deal for India's culture and nature scene.
Baratang caves, Andaman volcanoes, Sirpur temples
Baratang is famous for its wild limestone caves and rare mud volcanoes: think bubbling earth and underground gasses.
The Andaman Subduction Volcanoes include Barren Island (the only active volcano in South Asia) and Narcondam, which is extinct but still impressive.
Sirpur takes you way back with ancient Hindu and Buddhist temples from the days of the Kosala Kingdom, showing off India's deep history as a hub of trade and culture.