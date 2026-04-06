Unexpected Chennai downpour eases heat as IMD warns storms
India
Chennai woke up to an unexpected downpour on Monday, finally breaking the heat and giving many residents a bit of relief.
The India Meteorological Department, or IMD, says this isn't a one-off: more rain and thunderstorms are likely this week across Tamil Nadu, parts of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Mahe.
Tamil Nadu and Puducherry expect thunderstorms
Thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds (up to 50km/h) are expected in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over the next few days.
Rainfall has been uneven across parts of Chennai so far, with northern pockets largely escaping.
More showers could pop up soon, especially in the city's west and southwest, so keep your umbrella handy!