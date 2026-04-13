Unexploded device kills engineering student Emansu Yadav near Chennai India Apr 13, 2026

A 21-year-old engineering student, Emansu Yadav, died on Monday, April 13, 2026, around 5.30pm when an unexploded device went off during a trek near the Anumanthapuram firing range outside Chennai.

Yadav and his friends stumbled upon a strange iron object, and it exploded after one of them accidentally kicked it.