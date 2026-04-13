Unexploded device kills engineering student Emansu Yadav near Chennai
India
A 21-year-old engineering student, Emansu Yadav, died on Monday, April 13, 2026, around 5.30pm when an unexploded device went off during a trek near the Anumanthapuram firing range outside Chennai.
Yadav and his friends stumbled upon a strange iron object, and it exploded after one of them accidentally kicked it.
Group entered restricted area without permission
The group had entered the restricted area without permission, reaching the hilltop on their bikes.