Unidentified armed men fire at Manish Kumar's car in Fazilka
A scary moment in Fazilka, Punjab: unidentified armed men fired at Manish Kumar's car right outside his home.
The whole thing was caught on CCTV and went viral, leaving people in the area pretty shaken.
Sudhir Kumar urges action, police probe
Luckily, no one was hurt: the car was hit.
Sureshwala village sarpanch Sudhir Kumar is now calling for stronger law enforcement to keep everyone safe.
Police have started an investigation using the CCTV footage to track down the attackers, and Sudhir Kumar is urging the administration to strengthen law and order and take strict action against those involved.