Unidentified men fired 6 bullets at Sahil Jain's Pitampura home
India
In Pitampura, Delhi, two unidentified men on a motorcycle fired six bullets at the house of Sahil Jain (also known as Google).
The shots hit a wall and a parked car, but thankfully no one was hurt.
A video showed them shooting at a car near the house, and police are looking into what happened.
Police probe extortion against Sahil Jain
Jain, who has also been accused of running a call center business, was threatened back in 2021 by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi: his message to "chew you and your family raw" had also gone viral on social media at the time.
Now, police are checking if this old threat is connected to the shooting and whether extortion might be involved.