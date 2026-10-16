Unidentified suspects allegedly egged Hyderabad's Sri Kanaka Durga Ammavari Temple
India
Some unknown people allegedly threw eggs at the Sri Kanaka Durga Ammavari Temple in Hyderabad's Ayodhya Nagar on Thursday evening.
The incident was reported the next morning, and police are now checking CCTV footage to find out who did it.
Police promise action, urge CCTV installation
Police officers visited the temple, spoke with committee members, and described the alleged act as unacceptable. They've promised strict action against those involved.
After this, police are also asking temple committees to improve security, like installing CCTV cameras on their premises, and to report anything suspicious right away.