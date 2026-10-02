Unidentified young woman's body found in sack near Muzaffarpur temple
India
On Friday, people in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, came across a disturbing scene: a young woman's body was found in a sack near a temple.
She had serious facial injuries and no one has been able to identify her yet.
The police were called right away and have started looking into what happened.
SHO Devendra Kumar leads forensic probe
Police secured the area while police, led by Station House Officer Devendra Kumar, work with forensic experts to gather clues.
They're checking missing-person reports and nearby CCTV footage to figure out who she is and how she ended up there.
The body has been taken into custody and the process of sending it for postmortem examination continues.