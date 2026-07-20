Union approves ₹206.77cr for AP tourism under Swadesh Darshan PRASHAD
Big news for Andhra Pradesh: ₹206.77 crore has been approved to upgrade tourism spots across the state, thanks to the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 and PRASHAD schemes.
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat shared the update in Lok Sabha, after Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy raised a question about local tourism plans.
Suryalanka ₹97.52cr Araku ₹29.88cr pilgrim upgrades
The Suryalanka Beach project is getting a major facelift with ₹97.52 crore, including new parking, shopping streets, and better beach facilities.
Araku-Lambasingi-Borra Caves will see improved lighting and visitor amenities with ₹29.88 crore.
For pilgrims, Simhachalam Devasthanam and Annavaram Devasthanam are set to receive upgrades like ritual spaces and eco-friendly systems under the PRASHAD scheme.
AP gets ₹127.40cr Swadesh, ₹79.37cr PRASHAD
Nationally, over ₹2,200 crore has been sanctioned for 53 Swadesh Darshan 2.0 projects and more than ₹1,700 crore has been approved for 54 PRASHAD projects.
Andhra Pradesh's slice includes ₹127.40 crore from Swadesh Darshan 2.0 and ₹79.37 crore from PRASHAD, so expect some cool changes if you're planning a trip soon!