Union Budget 2026 allocates ₹18,000cr for power distribution reforms
The amount is higher than the revised estimate of ₹15,671 crore for FY 25-26

By Dwaipayan Roy
Feb 01, 2026
04:29 pm
What's the story

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced an allocation of ₹18,000 crore for the Power Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) in Union Budget 2026. The amount is higher than the revised estimate of ₹15,671 crore for FY 25-26. The RDSS was launched by the Indian government to cut down on Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses in power distribution.

Scheme details

RDSS is a 5-year scheme

The RDSS is a five-year scheme (FY 2021-22 to FY 2025-26) with an outlay of ₹3,03,758 crore and a central grant of ₹97,631 crore. Under this scheme, over 20.33 crore smart meters have been approved based on state proposals. As of December 8, around 4.76 crore smart meters have been installed across India under different schemes.

Components

Scheme has 2 parts

The RDSS has two main parts: Part A and Part B. Part A deals with financial assistance for prepaid smart metering, system metering, and upgrading distribution infrastructure. Meanwhile, Part B focuses on training/capacity building and other enabling/supporting activities. Discoms are given financial support for upgrading distribution infrastructure as well as prepaid smart consumer/system metering, based on pre-qualifying criteria and achieving a basic minimum benchmark in reforms.

Loss reduction

AT&C losses in India

The government is also looking to cut down on distribution losses to make discoms and businesses profitable. AT&C losses, or power lost during transmission/distribution of electricity, fell from around 27% in FY 2013-14 to 15.4% in FY 2022-23, but rose again to 17.6% in FY 2023-24. The rise prompted states to calculate technical/commercial losses separately for improved efficiency.

Scheme evaluation

Key features of RDSS

The RDSS permits discoms to avail funds under the scheme for prepaid smart metering, system metering, as well as distribution infrastructure works aimed at loss reduction/modernization. Financial assistance for distribution infrastructure works is subject to the pre-qualifying criteria and minimum benchmarks set for discoms. The scheme also offers an annual appraisal of discom performance against the predefined/agreed-upon performance trajectories including AT&C losses, ACS-ARR gaps, and infrastructure upgrades among others.

