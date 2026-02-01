Union Budget 2026 allocates ₹18,000cr for power distribution reforms

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced an allocation of ₹18,000 crore for the Power Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) in Union Budget 2026 . The amount is higher than the revised estimate of ₹15,671 crore for FY 25-26. The RDSS was launched by the Indian government to cut down on Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses in power distribution.

Scheme details RDSS is a 5-year scheme The RDSS is a five-year scheme (FY 2021-22 to FY 2025-26) with an outlay of ₹3,03,758 crore and a central grant of ₹97,631 crore. Under this scheme, over 20.33 crore smart meters have been approved based on state proposals. As of December 8, around 4.76 crore smart meters have been installed across India under different schemes.

Components Scheme has 2 parts The RDSS has two main parts: Part A and Part B. Part A deals with financial assistance for prepaid smart metering, system metering, and upgrading distribution infrastructure. Meanwhile, Part B focuses on training/capacity building and other enabling/supporting activities. Discoms are given financial support for upgrading distribution infrastructure as well as prepaid smart consumer/system metering, based on pre-qualifying criteria and achieving a basic minimum benchmark in reforms.

Advertisement

Loss reduction AT&C losses in India The government is also looking to cut down on distribution losses to make discoms and businesses profitable. AT&C losses, or power lost during transmission/distribution of electricity, fell from around 27% in FY 2013-14 to 15.4% in FY 2022-23, but rose again to 17.6% in FY 2023-24. The rise prompted states to calculate technical/commercial losses separately for improved efficiency.

Advertisement