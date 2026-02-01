Union Budget 2026-27: Gender budget sees 11% rise

Focus on women-led development

The money will fund things like girls' hostels in every district (so more can stay in school), SHE Marts run by women entrepreneurs, and training for caregivers in health and childcare.

The budget also aims to break down barriers that keep women out of the workforce—like lack of safe housing or job opportunities.

As Union Minister Annpurna Devi put it, this is about women leading development, not just benefiting from it.