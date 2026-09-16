Union Budget 2026-27 highlights high-speed train plans reducing travel times
India just rolled out big plans for high-speed trains that could totally change how we get around.
The new proposal, highlighted in the 2026-27 Union Budget, could slash travel times: think Delhi to Varanasi in 3 hours 50 minutes and Mumbai to Pune in just 48 minutes.
These routes are set to make trips between key cities way quicker and more convenient.
Union Budget lists corridors and times
The project covers a bunch of major corridors: Delhi-Varanasi, Varanasi-Patna-Siliguri (connecting Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal), Mumbai-Pune (just 48 minutes!), and Pune-Hyderabad (under 2 hours).
Down south, Chennai and Bengaluru will be linked by a speedy line taking around 1 hour 13 minutes.
There's also talk of a new underground corridor in the Northeast and upgrades for Jammu and Kashmir, so it's not just about speed but better connectivity all around.