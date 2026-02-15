Union Budget 2026 is about long-term growth, says PM Modi
India
PM Modi says this year's Union Budget is all about long-term growth—think more roads, railways, and tech—not quick giveaways.
He believes the record spending will open up jobs and help India move closer to becoming a developed country.
'Viksit Bharat by 2047'
Capital expenditure has jumped to ₹12.2 lakh crore, five times higher than in 2013.
Big money is going into Indian Railways for safer, faster trains and into areas like biopharma and semiconductors to create new opportunities.
Modi also highlighted cutting red tape so people can focus on what matters as India aims for "Viksit Bharat" by 2047.