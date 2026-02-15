Union Budget 2026 is about long-term growth, says PM Modi

'Viksit Bharat by 2047'

Capital expenditure has jumped to ₹12.2 lakh crore, five times higher than in 2013.

Big money is going into Indian Railways for safer, faster trains and into areas like biopharma and semiconductors to create new opportunities.

Modi also highlighted cutting red tape so people can focus on what matters as India aims for "Viksit Bharat" by 2047.