Roads and highways allocation in Budget 2026 touches ₹3.1L crore

The Union Budget 2026-27 has allocated ₹3.10 lakh crore to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). This is a significant increase from the previous year's budget estimate of ₹2.87 lakh crore. The increased funding will be used for developing national highways, expressways, as well greenfield access-controlled corridors via budgetary resources, toll-based funds, and highway monetization mechanisms.

NHAI funding NHAI allocated ₹1.87L crore for FY27 The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been allocated ₹1.87 lakh crore for FY27. This is a part of the government's continued focus on infrastructure development. The allocation also includes road works like national highway construction, border roads, logistics parks, ropeways, and last-mile connectivity projects which have seen an increase to ₹1.22 lakh crore from last year's ₹1.16 lakh crore.

Asset maintenance Focus on maintaining existing highway assets The government has also stressed the importance of maintaining existing highway assets. Around ₹5,020 crore has been allocated for this purpose through the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF). This is a higher allocation than last year.

