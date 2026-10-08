Union Budget announces 7 new Indian bullet train corridors
India
Big news for travel lovers: India is planning seven new bullet train corridors to seriously cut down travel times between major cities.
Announced in the Union Budget, these high-speed trains are meant to connect regions faster and boost economic growth across the country.
India to build own bullet trains
For the first time, India will build its own bullet trains.
The new routes mean you could get from Delhi to Varanasi in under four hours, Mumbai to Pune in just 48 minutes, and Pune to Hyderabad in under two hours.
Other key links like Hyderabad-Bengaluru and Chennai-Bengaluru are also planned, making quick city hops a real possibility soon.