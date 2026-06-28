Union Budget bullet train to cut Delhi Varanasi travel times

NHSRCL leading 7 high-speed rail lines

Jewar is shaping up as a key stop along the route, especially with the Noida International Airport coming up. The train will connect major cities like Delhi, Lucknow, and Varanasi.

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) is leading the project as part of seven new high-speed rail lines from this year's budget.

Meanwhile, officials are working on land and clearances so things don't get delayed, while India's first bullet train (Mumbai-Ahmedabad) keeps moving forward too.