Union budget: Tamil Nadu gets ₹7,611cr for railway projects
India
Tamil Nadu is set to receive ₹7,611 crore from Indian Railways in FY27—a 15% jump from the previous fiscal (FY26 / 2025-26) and nearly ninefold compared with ₹879 crore in 2009-14.
The allocation will support projects focusing on building new lines and upgrading infrastructure.
Land acquisition is a concern
Big things are coming: Chennai will soon be linked to Bengaluru and Hyderabad by high-speed bullet trains running at 350km/h.
Plus, projects like Rare Earth Corridors aim to boost local jobs and industry.
But there's a catch—land acquisition is moving slowly, which could delay these upgrades if not sorted out soon.