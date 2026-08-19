Union Cabinet approves 5 transport infrastructure projects worth 13,041 cr
Big update: The Union Cabinet just approved five major infrastructure projects worth ₹13,041 crore to give India's transport network a serious boost.
Most of the money (₹9,450 crore) is going into four railway projects, including three on the Howrah-Chennai route and one on the Cuttack-Paradeep section, which is key for both passengers and freight.
There's also a new highway project for Bihar that'll cost ₹3,591 crore.
Rail lines to handle 13 million tons
The new railway lines are set to handle 13 million extra tons every year and could reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 20.86 crore kilograms.
The Bihar highway will make it much easier to travel between Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi, Sonbarsa, and even up to Nepal.
Plus, these projects are expected to create around 59 lakh days of jobs and help bring down logistics costs by ₹466 crore, a win for both the economy and anyone who loves better connectivity.