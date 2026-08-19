Union Cabinet approves 5 transport infrastructure projects worth 13,041 cr

Big update: The Union Cabinet just approved five major infrastructure projects worth ₹13,041 crore to give India's transport network a serious boost.

Most of the money (₹9,450 crore) is going into four railway projects, including three on the Howrah-Chennai route and one on the Cuttack-Paradeep section, which is key for both passengers and freight.

There's also a new highway project for Bihar that'll cost ₹3,591 crore.