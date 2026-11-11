Union Cabinet approves 77,101cr infrastructure package including museum and metro
Big news from the Union Cabinet: they have just approved a 77,101-crore-rupee package to upgrade India's infrastructure and support businesses.
Highlights include funding for the new Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum in Delhi and a fresh metro rail line connecting Noida with Greater Noida, moves aimed at making city life smoother and more interesting.
Fertilizer subsidy 62,370cr and 9,111cr guarantees
Farmers are getting a leg up too, with 62,370 crore rupees set aside to subsidize fertilizers for the upcoming Rabi season.
Plus, two credit guarantee funds worth 9,111 crore rupees are on the way to help micro enterprises and Stand-Up India scheme beneficiaries get easier access to loans.
The government says these steps are all about building stronger cities, supporting small businesses, and helping agriculture thrive.