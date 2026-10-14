Union Cabinet approves 78 days' bonus for Railways nongazetted staff
India
Big news for Indian Railways employees, just ahead of the festive season, the Union Cabinet has approved a bonus worth 78 days' salary for nongazetted staff.
Around 1.14 million employees will benefit, with each person getting up to ₹17,951.
The move will cost the government about ₹2,009.61 crore and lands right before Durga Puja and Dusshera.
Bonus covers Railways Group C staff
This bonus covers a wide range of roles: track maintainers, loco pilots, station masters, and other Group C workers.
It's a nod to their efforts in keeping trains running smoothly and helping Indian Railways hit new records in 2025-26 (the 2025-26 fiscal year): 1.67 billion metric tons of goods moved and nearly 7.41 billion passengers carried.
The message is clear: hard work isn't going unnoticed!