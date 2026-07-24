Union Cabinet approves bill cracking down on exam paper leaks
India
Big news for students: the Union Cabinet just approved a bill that cracks down hard on exam paper leaks.
This is the government's latest move to keep exams fair and protect students from scams, following Prime Minister Modi's promise to get tougher on cheating.
Bill sets fast-track courts, stricter penalties
The bill (set to hit Parliament next week) introduces fast-track courts for speedy trials and stricter penalties for anyone caught leaking papers.
The goal? Cut down delays, send a clear message against cheating, and help everyone trust the exam system again.