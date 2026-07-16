Union Cabinet approves over ₹24,000cr Varanasi highways, ₹3,907cr rail upgrades
Big changes are coming to Varanasi's roads! The Union Cabinet just approved over ₹24,000 crore for new highway projects aimed at making city travel smoother and less stressful.
Two major link corridors will soon connect NH-19 and NH-31 directly to the Varanasi Ring Road, so getting around the city (and escaping traffic jams) should get a lot easier.
There's also a green light for railway upgrades in Odisha and Jharkhand worth ₹3,907 crore.
Varanasi NH-19 ₹14,447.64cr, NH-31 ₹10,998.32cr
The first corridor (NH-19 to Ring Road) will cost ₹14,447.64 crore, with construction and land acquisition together totaling ₹6,578.96 crore of that amount.
The second corridor (NH-31 to Ring Road) is set at ₹10,998.32 crore.
According to the highways ministry, these projects are all about "seamless connectivity" for Varanasi and nearby areas, which means less congestion and faster commutes for everyone who lives or travels there.