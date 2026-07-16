Union Cabinet approves over ₹24,000cr Varanasi highways, ₹3,907cr rail upgrades

Big changes are coming to Varanasi's roads! The Union Cabinet just approved over ₹24,000 crore for new highway projects aimed at making city travel smoother and less stressful.

Two major link corridors will soon connect NH-19 and NH-31 directly to the Varanasi Ring Road, so getting around the city (and escaping traffic jams) should get a lot easier.

There's also a green light for railway upgrades in Odisha and Jharkhand worth ₹3,907 crore.