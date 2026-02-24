Union Cabinet approves ₹12,236cr for major infrastructure upgrades
India
The Union Cabinet just greenlit ₹12,236 crore for major infrastructure upgrades.
The biggest chunk—₹9,072 crore—is going to Indian Railways for three new multi-tracking projects across four states.
These are part of the PM Gati Shakti plan and aim to improve rail connectivity for nearly 1 crore people.
Better trains mean faster travel
Better trains mean faster travel and enhanced connectivity for about 5,407 villages.
Plus, there's a new terminal coming up at Srinagar Airport and an extension to Ahmedabad Metro—making travel smoother in those cities too.
And here's a fun fact: Kerala is proposed to be renamed "Keralam," reflecting local language and culture.