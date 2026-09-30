Union Cabinet approves ₹2.79L/cr package for agriculture renewable energy Delhi
Big news from the Union Cabinet: a massive ₹2,79,157 crore package has been approved to support agriculture, renewable energy, and an Intelligent Traffic Management System in the National Capital Territory of Delhi.
This includes fresh funding for the Rabi Price Policy (think: better crop prices for farmers) and a major push to help more people access clean energy through PM DHARA.
Higher MSPs and Delhi ITMS funding
Farmers can look forward to higher Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for key Rabi crops like wheat and barley, meant to give them better profits as they head into sowing season.
On the city side, Delhi gets ₹1,790 crore to roll out an Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), aiming to make traffic smoother with smarter tech.
All in all, it's a big step toward greener power and easier city living.