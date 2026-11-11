Union Cabinet approves ₹3,230cr Yuge Yugeen Bharat National Museum
The Union Cabinet just greenlit ₹3,230 crore for the Yuge Yugeen Bharat National Museum, set to be completed in New Delhi's North and South Blocks by March 2031.
This place is designed to walk you through 10,000 years of India's history, all under one (very historic) roof.
Glass 'Peacock Pavilions,' tunnel, French experts
Expect some eye-catching "Peacock Pavilions" made of glass at the entrances, plus special areas for visitors and art conservation.
There'll even be an underground tunnel so artworks can move safely behind the scenes.
Plus, India is teaming up with experts from France to help preserve heritage as part of a bigger Central Vista makeover.