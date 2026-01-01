Union Cabinet approves ₹9,800cr NH-244 tunnels in Jammu and Kashmir

Big news for Jammu and Kashmir: the Union Cabinet just approved two new tunnels and their approach roads on NH-244, worth a whopping estimated ₹9,800 crore.

The Singhpora-Vailoo and Sudhmahadev-Dranga tunnels are set to make travel between Kashmir Valley and Jammu region smoother: no more getting stuck because of landslides or snow.

Plus, these projects will open up better routes to the Chenab Valley.