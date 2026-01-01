Union Cabinet approves ₹9,800cr NH-244 tunnels in Jammu and Kashmir
Big news for Jammu and Kashmir: the Union Cabinet just approved two new tunnels and their approach roads on NH-244, worth a whopping estimated ₹9,800 crore.
The Singhpora-Vailoo and Sudhmahadev-Dranga tunnels are set to make travel between Kashmir Valley and Jammu region smoother: no more getting stuck because of landslides or snow.
Plus, these projects will open up better routes to the Chenab Valley.
Centre-funded 10km and 8km twin-tube tunnels
The plan includes 10-km and 8-km long twin-tube tunnels, all funded by the Centre and expected to be ready in five years.
Besides cutting down travel time for locals and tourists, these tunnels mean safer roads for emergency services and faster delivery of essentials.
The construction phase should also create jobs and give tourism in the Chenab Valley a nice push.