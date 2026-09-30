Union Cabinet, CCEA consider MSP hikes for 6 rabi crops
India
Big decisions are on the table today as the Union Cabinet and CCEA meet to talk about raising Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for six Rabi crops: wheat, barley, gram, masur, rapeseed-mustard, and safflower.
MSP is set before planting season to help farmers earn a fair minimum income for their harvest.
MSPs, Green Energy Corridor, PM Ujjwala
For the previous Rabi Marketing Season 2026-27, MSP for wheat was ₹2,585 per quintal; other crops like barley and gram got ₹2,150 and ₹5,875.
The new hike aims to provide price support to farmers.
The Cabinet will also look at investing ₹54,000 crore in Green Energy Corridor-III (to boost renewable energy transmission) and review the PM Ujjwala scheme that offers LPG subsidies to those who need it most.