Union Cabinet clears 3 new rail projects
India
Big news for train travel—India's Union Cabinet just approved three new rail projects across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand.
Together, these 307km tracks are targeted for completion by 2030-31 and are set to ease congestion on busy routes while connecting around 5,400 villages supporting transport of key bulk commodities.
Railways Minister Vaishnaw on upgrades
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared that these upgrades will let Indian Railways handle an extra 52 million tons of freight every year.
That means faster deliveries for businesses and smoother rides in eight key districts.
It's all part of a bigger push to modernize the network and boost economic growth in important industrial areas.