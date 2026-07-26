Union Cabinet clears Public Examinations Amendment Bill against exam fraud
The Union Cabinet just gave the green light to a new bill aimed at cracking down on exam paper leaks and cheating.
Called the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, it brings in tougher punishments and promises faster investigations.
Prime Minister Modi emphasized how important this move is, with the bill expected to hit Lok Sabha on Monday.
Exam fraud: jail 5-10 years
If you're caught involved in exam fraud, jail time could now range from five to 10 years (up from three).
Fines are getting steeper too, going from ₹10 lakh up to ₹50 lakh.
Companies or service providers who help with leaks could be fined up to ₹5 crore and banned from conducting exams for eight years.
Big-time offenders might face at least seven years behind bars and fines starting at ₹10 crore.
Fast-track courts target 3-month trials
To make sure cases don't drag on forever, special fast-track courts will handle these offenses and aim to wrap up trials within three months.
Investigations will get priority through a dedicated task force and a central investigating agency, while high courts are set to fast-track appeals too, all part of an effort to keep public exams fair for everyone.