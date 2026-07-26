Union Cabinet clears Public Examinations Amendment Bill against exam fraud

If you're caught involved in exam fraud, jail time could now range from five to 10 years (up from three).

Fines are getting steeper too, going from ₹10 lakh up to ₹50 lakh.

Companies or service providers who help with leaks could be fined up to ₹5 crore and banned from conducting exams for eight years.

Big-time offenders might face at least seven years behind bars and fines starting at ₹10 crore.