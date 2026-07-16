Union Cabinet clears ₹25,000cr elevated road projects in Varanasi
What's the story
The Union Cabinet has approved two major elevated road projects in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency. The projects, the Ganga Corridor and the Varuna Corridor, have a combined cost of nearly ₹25,000 crore. They are expected to significantly improve mobility in the city and boost tourism and urban development.
Project details
Ganga Corridor
The Ganga Corridor is a 46-km six-lane elevated road that will connect NH-19 with the Varanasi Ring Road. The corridor will be built along the riverfront of the Ganga River.
Designed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), it aims to ease traffic congestion on Varanasi's overcrowded roads while keeping existing settlements intact.
Travel impact
Travel time to reduce from 60 minutes to just 20
Once completed, the Ganga Corridor is expected to increase average speeds to nearly 100km/h, almost five times faster than current speeds.
The travel time on this route is likely to be reduced from around 60 minutes to just 20 minutes. This will provide much quicker access for residents and tourists alike.
Tourism potential
Riverfront development and tourism boost
However, the project is not just about reducing travel time. The NHAI has envisioned it as a riverfront infrastructure and tourism initiative.
The alignment includes a cable-stayed bridge that is expected to become a new landmark for Varanasi.
Dedicated viewpoints and visitor spaces overlooking the Ganga and its iconic ghats are also planned, creating new public spaces while enhancing tourist experiences.
Project overview
Varuna Corridor
The Cabinet has also approved the Varuna Corridor, a 43.2-km elevated road connecting NH-31 with the Varanasi Ring Road along the Varuna river.
The project is estimated to cost around ₹11,000 crore and will include flyovers, ramps, loops, and link roads to streamline movement across Varanasi.
A key part of this plan is a 21-km elevated stretch from near Harahua to where the Varuna meets Ganga near Namo Ghat.
Travel convenience
Managing the surge in travel demand
The four-lane corridor will allow travelers from Lucknow, Jaunpur, and Prayagraj to reach Namo Ghat without entering the city's crowded streets.
From there, pilgrims can take boats to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, easing pressure on central Varanasi.
The projects come at a time when Varanasi is witnessing an unprecedented surge in visitors. The city now attracts nearly 15 crore tourists and pilgrims every year, making efficient transport infrastructure essential for managing growing travel demand.