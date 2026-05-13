Union Cabinet committee approves India's 1st Sarkhej-Dholera semi-high-speed rail project

Completion by 2030-31 connects 284 villages

Set to finish by 2030-31, this project isn't just about faster trains; it'll link up 284 villages with a population of about five lakh and enhance employment/self-employment opportunities in the region.

Plus, it's eco-friendly: reducing oil imports by 0.48 crore liters and cutting carbon emissions by two crore kilograms (that's like planting 10 lakh trees).

All part of the PM-Gati Shakti plan to boost transport and support India's climate goals.