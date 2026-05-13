Union Cabinet committee approves India's 1st Sarkhej-Dholera semi-high-speed rail project
Big news for Gujarat! The Union Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved India's first semi-high-speed rail project, connecting Sarkhej (Ahmedabad) to Dholera.
The 134-kilometer double-line route will use homegrown tech, cost ₹20,667 crore, and make quick, same-day trips possible.
Completion by 2030-31 connects 284 villages
Set to finish by 2030-31, this project isn't just about faster trains; it'll link up 284 villages with a population of about five lakh and enhance employment/self-employment opportunities in the region.
Plus, it's eco-friendly: reducing oil imports by 0.48 crore liters and cutting carbon emissions by two crore kilograms (that's like planting 10 lakh trees).
All part of the PM-Gati Shakti plan to boost transport and support India's climate goals.