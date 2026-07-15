Union Cabinet expected to greenlight ₹25,000cr elevated roads in Varanasi
Big news for Varanasi: the Union Cabinet is expected to greenlight two massive elevated road projects, the Ganga Corridor and Varuna Corridor, costing a total of ₹25,000 crore.
The Ganga Corridor will be a six-lane, 46-kilometer highway along the riverfront, connecting NH-19 to the Ring Road and cutting travel time from one hour down to just 20 minutes.
Varuna Corridor 43.2km costs ₹11,000cr
The Varuna Corridor stretches 43.2km between NH-31 and the Ring Road, featuring flyovers and ramps at a cost of ₹11,000 crore.
Both projects aim to ease Varanasi's traffic jams and make life easier for its annual crowd of 150 million tourists and pilgrims.
Plus, the Ganga Corridor will have cool viewpoints and a cable-stayed bridge for awesome river views, mixing smoother travel with better sightseeing.