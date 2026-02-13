Union Cabinet likely to clear ₹19,000cr Brahmaputra tunnel project
India
The Union Cabinet is likely to approve over six big infrastructure projects this Friday, with a combined price tag of more than ₹40,000 crore.
The spotlight is on a massive 15.8km twin-tube tunnel under the Brahmaputra River in Assam, connecting Gohpur and Numaligarh—expected to cost around ₹19,000 crore.
Budget focuses on infrastructure, faster connectivity
This Brahmaputra tunnel could shrink travel time from 6.5 hours down to just 30 minutes and cut the route from 240km to only 34km—making trips across Assam and into states like Arunachal Pradesh way faster and easier.
A separate budget outlined a huge capital push, aiming for better transport and regional growth nationwide.
Other highlights include new expressways and another major tunnel through the Chicken Neck corridor.