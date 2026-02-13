Union Cabinet likely to clear ₹19,000cr Brahmaputra tunnel project

Budget focuses on infrastructure, faster connectivity

This Brahmaputra tunnel could shrink travel time from 6.5 hours down to just 30 minutes and cut the route from 240km to only 34km—making trips across Assam and into states like Arunachal Pradesh way faster and easier.

A separate budget outlined a huge capital push, aiming for better transport and regional growth nationwide.

Other highlights include new expressways and another major tunnel through the Chicken Neck corridor.