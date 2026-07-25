Union Cabinet reportedly approves bill after NEET-UG paper leak
After the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak sparked protests, the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Modi, has reportedly approved a bill to crack down on exam cheating.
The amendment bill targets leaks and organized fraud in major exams like NEET, UPSC, and SSC, aiming to restore trust for students who just want a fair shot.
Bill: 5-10 years jail, ₹10cr fines
If passed, the bill will bring much tougher punishments: think five to 10 years in jail and fines up to 10 crore rupees for those behind organized leaks.
Investigations have to wrap up within three months, and cases will go straight to fast-track courts.
Prime Minister Modi shared his commitment in a late-night video message, promising stronger protections for honest students.
The bill is likely to head to Parliament on July 27, with more reforms likely coming soon.