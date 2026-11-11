Union Cabinet rolls out 12.6L/cr MUDRA loans, 62,370.02cr Rabi subsidy

The Union Cabinet just rolled out some major moves to push economic growth.

There's a massive ₹12.6 lakh crore in loans lined up for small businesses through the MUDRA Yojana, plus a ₹62,370.02 crore subsidy to make Rabi season fertilizers more affordable.

If you're in Noida or Greater Noida, good news: the Aqua Line Metro is getting an 8.449-km extension.