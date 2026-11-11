Union Cabinet rolls out 12.6L/cr MUDRA loans, 62,370.02cr Rabi subsidy
The Union Cabinet just rolled out some major moves to push economic growth.
There's a massive ₹12.6 lakh crore in loans lined up for small businesses through the MUDRA Yojana, plus a ₹62,370.02 crore subsidy to make Rabi season fertilizers more affordable.
If you're in Noida or Greater Noida, good news: the Aqua Line Metro is getting an 8.449-km extension.
Stand-Up India to help 2.5L entrepreneurs
The Stand-Up India Scheme and Credit Guarantee Fund for Micro Units will keep running through March 2031, aiming to help 2.5 lakh new SC, ST, and women entrepreneurs through the Stand-Up India Scheme, with a fresh ₹5,000 crore fund for the Credit Guarantee Fund for Micro Units.
Also coming soon: the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum in Delhi, a huge project set to celebrate India's diverse heritage and culture.