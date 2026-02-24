Union Cabinet may rename Kerala to its original 'Keralam'
The Union Cabinet is likely to approve a proposal to rename the state of Kerala as "Keralam." According to The Times of India, the proposal comes after a resolution was passed by the Kerala state assembly, which called for a constitutional amendment under Article 3. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had moved this resolution, emphasizing that "Keralam" is used in Malayalam and has historical significance.
Historical context
Resolution passed unanimously in August 2023
Vijayan said the demand for a unified Kerala for Malayalam-speaking people has been present since the national freedom struggle. He said, "The name of our state is written as Kerala in the First Schedule of the Constitution. This assembly requests the Centre to take immediate steps to amend it as 'Keralam' under Article 3." The resolution was passed unanimously in August 2023, initially seeking changes in all languages under the Eighth Schedule, but was revised to just the First Schedule.
Political backing
BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar backs move
Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Rajeev Chandrasekhar has also supported the move to rename Kerala as "Keralam." In a letter to Vijayan, Chandrasekhar reportedly called the name "Keralam" a reflection of the state's history and roots. He is quoted to have said that restoring it would honor their heritage and added that "Developed Keralam, Safe Keralam, and Protection of Faith" are not just slogans but part of their mission.
Name restoration
'Keralam' was the original name of the state
In his reply to Chandrasekhar, CM Vijayan acknowledged that "Keralam" was the original name of the state. He said it was changed to "Kerala" during British rule for administrative convenience. The Kerala CM thanked Chandrasekhar for supporting efforts to protect and strengthen Keralam's language and culture. The resolution passed by the Kerala Assembly seeks formal approval from the Union government to change official records accordingly.