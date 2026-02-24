Union Cabinet to discuss changing Kerala's name to 'Keralam'

Proposal has support from both ruling and opposition

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan says "Keralam" reflects the state's roots and freedom struggle history. The move aims to honor local language and boost unity across communities.

What's rare: both the ruling LDF and opposition BJP agree on this ahead of elections. BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar also supports it.

The proposal has been described as largely symbolic, not expected to affect administrative boundaries or identity documents.

Parliament still needs to give a final nod for it to happen.