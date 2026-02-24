Union Cabinet to discuss changing Kerala's name to 'Keralam'
The Union Cabinet is set to discuss changing Kerala's official name to Keralam.
This follows two state assembly resolutions supporting the switch back to the original Malayalam name—after an earlier proposal was sent back for technical reasons, a revised one was submitted asking for constitutional updates.
Proposal has support from both ruling and opposition
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan says "Keralam" reflects the state's roots and freedom struggle history. The move aims to honor local language and boost unity across communities.
What's rare: both the ruling LDF and opposition BJP agree on this ahead of elections. BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar also supports it.
The proposal has been described as largely symbolic, not expected to affect administrative boundaries or identity documents.
Parliament still needs to give a final nod for it to happen.