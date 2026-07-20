Union Education Minister Pradhan meets NEET AIR 2 Panshul Bansal

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met Panshul Bansal, who grabbed the All-India rank two in NEET UG 2026.

The July 19 meeting was all about celebrating Bansal's hard work and achievement in India's toughest medical entrance exam.

Pradhan said Bansal's accomplishment reflects the dedication, perseverance and aspiration of India's young minds and he is confident Bansal will serve society by contributing to India's growing healthcare ecosystem.