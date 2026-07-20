Union Education Minister Pradhan meets NEET AIR 2 Panshul Bansal
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met Panshul Bansal, who grabbed the All-India rank two in NEET UG 2026.
The July 19 meeting was all about celebrating Bansal's hard work and achievement in India's toughest medical entrance exam.
Pradhan said Bansal's accomplishment reflects the dedication, perseverance and aspiration of India's young minds and he is confident Bansal will serve society by contributing to India's growing healthcare ecosystem.
Aryan Gupta tops NEET with 715
NEET UG 2026 saw nearly 20 lakh students competing across India and abroad on June 21.
Aryan Gupta from Ludhiana topped the charts with an impressive 715 out of 720 marks, thanks to disciplined study, teacher support, and family encouragement.
Over 11 lakh students qualified, opening doors to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other medical courses.