Union Education Ministry endorses Andhra Pradesh's 'One Student-One Aadhaar' model
Andhra Pradesh's new 'One Student-One Aadhaar' platform just got a big thumbs up from the Union Ministry of Education.
The state rolled out this digital system to combine all major student welfare schemes in one place, making things simpler and more transparent.
It was showcased by State Project Director B Srinivasa Rao, and now the Center is suggesting it as a model for the whole country.
Aadhaar platform manages over 8 schemes
The Aadhaar-based platform manages over eight key schemes: such as scholarships, PM SHRI benefits, and support for children with special needs.
Distribution of things like Vidyarthi Mitra kits uses biometric checks so only eligible students get them.
Parents get instant SMS updates and digital receipts, while officials can track everything in real time with no confusion or double-dipping.