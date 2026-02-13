Union government clears 7 new high-speed railway corridors in Kerala India Feb 13, 2026

Big news for Kerala commuters—surveys for seven new high-speed railway corridors have been sanctioned by the Union government for preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs).

These projects will let trains zip along at up to 160km/h, covering a total of 849km with new and expanded lines.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the update in Parliament.