Union government clears 7 new high-speed railway corridors in Kerala
Big news for Kerala commuters—surveys for seven new high-speed railway corridors have been sanctioned by the Union government for preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs).
These projects will let trains zip along at up to 160km/h, covering a total of 849km with new and expanded lines.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the update in Parliament.
New routes to be surveyed
The new routes include Shoranur-Mangaluru, Coimbatore-Shoranur, Shoranur-Ernakulam, Ernakulam-Kayankulam (via Kottayam), Kayankulam-Thiruvananthapuram, Thiruvananthapuram-Nagercoil, and Thuravur-Ambalappuzha.
The surveys aim to augment the network and enable higher-speed operations—up to 160km/h—through technical upgrades to track and signaling.
Silver Line project to get upgrades
Before construction starts, there'll be more surveys and approvals with no set timeline yet.
Meanwhile, Kerala's Silver Line semi-high-speed project is getting its plans upgraded for better safety and eco-friendliness—so even more improvements could be on the way.