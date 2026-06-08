Union government ends Lakshadweep's 47-year alcohol ban to boost tourism India Jun 08, 2026

Big news for Lakshadweep: the Union government has ended its 47-year alcohol ban to help attract more tourists.

Announced on June 5, 2026, the new regulation introduces a licensing framework and allows government-owned corporations and agencies to obtain import and retail licenses for alcoholic beverages, aiming to compete with hotspots like the Maldives.

The move is a big shift for this mostly Muslim territory, where locals have voiced cultural concerns, but officials say they are trying to balance tourism with local sensitivities.