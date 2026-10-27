Union government mulls framework to curb child pornography, nonconsensual content
India
Big update: The Union government is contemplating a policy framework to crack down on child pornography and non-consensual sharing of adult content.
Announced in the Supreme Court by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, this move means platforms might have to delete such material and report it to authorities.
Third parties may report abusive content
The law might allow not just victims, but also third parties to file real complaints if they spot abusive content online, making it easier to hold people accountable.
This comes after the NGO Prajwala pointed out that current protections just are not enough for adults facing online abuse.
The government says it will talk with different groups before finalizing the rules, aiming for stronger safeguards against exploitation.