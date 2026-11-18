Kerala asked the central government to bring back its old kerosene supply, but the request was turned down at a meeting in Delhi on November 18.

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi told Kerala's Food and Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Jacob that if Kerala wants more kerosene, it needs to send a fresh, separate request for a one-time extra allotment.

The state's quota had been cut earlier because it didn't collect its full previous allocation.