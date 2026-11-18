Union government rejects Kerala's plea to restore kerosene in Delhi
Kerala asked the central government to bring back its old kerosene supply, but the request was turned down at a meeting in Delhi on November 18.
Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi told Kerala's Food and Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Jacob that if Kerala wants more kerosene, it needs to send a fresh, separate request for a one-time extra allotment.
The state's quota had been cut earlier because it didn't collect its full previous allocation.
Kerala seeks 5,496KL to double quota
To help families who rely on subsidized fuel, Kerala is now asking for an extra 5,496 kiloliters of kerosene this quarter.
Right now, about 95.5 lakh ration card holders get just one-half liter every 3 months. The state hopes to double this to one liter per household per quarter.
Senior officials from both sides joined the meeting, including Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Secretary Neeraj Mittal, as Kerala tries to make sure vulnerable groups aren't left behind.