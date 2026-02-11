Union government to make Amaravati AP's permanent capital
India
Big update: the Union government has initiated the process to accord Amaravati legal status as the official, permanent capital of Andhra Pradesh.
Governor S Abdul Nazeer shared that the Union government has kicked off the process to give Amaravati legal status—meant to bring stability, attract investors, and make sure development in the city keeps moving forward.
Amaravati's getting a major infrastructure boost
Amaravati's getting a major infrastructure boost with help from the Union government.
Land pooling is now more transparent and tech-driven, making things smoother for farmers.
The bigger vision? Turn Amaravati into a hub for cutting-edge tech like AI and quantum computing—kind of like how Hyderabad became an IT powerhouse back in the day.